Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up about 2.1% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 71.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,438,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

