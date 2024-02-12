Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires 199 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 2.0% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 88,779.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,949,000 after acquiring an additional 866,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.14.

Shares of LIN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.94. The company had a trading volume of 117,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.42.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

