CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Gap Up to $25.69

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $31.93. CymaBay Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 30,857,862 shares changing hands.

CBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $472,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,441. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

