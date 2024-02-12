CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,560,670. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.