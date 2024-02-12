Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cummins were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $251.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

