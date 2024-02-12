CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.