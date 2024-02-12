Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT Raised to $33.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

CRTO stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,716 shares of company stock worth $265,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,734,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,152,000 after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Criteo by 126.2% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,487,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,644,000 after buying an additional 1,387,803 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,853,000 after buying an additional 95,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 187,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

