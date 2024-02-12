CRISPR Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 14,395 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,048 call options.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,056. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

