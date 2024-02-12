Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

TSE CR opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.63. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

In other news, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$94,908.76. In related news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$463,505.00. Also, Director Ryan Shay sold 19,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$94,908.76. Insiders have sold 394,155 shares of company stock worth $1,917,040 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

