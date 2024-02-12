Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $551.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.43. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $379.77 and a 12-month high of $616.66.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.18, for a total value of $262,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,516,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 788,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $400,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 44,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,257,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

