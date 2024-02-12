Cove Street Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,489,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462,322 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 7.17% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 75,966 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LTRPA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.56. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

