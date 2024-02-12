Cove Street Capital LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem accounts for about 1.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 597.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 881,856 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 82,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.06 and a beta of 1.28. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

