Cove Street Capital LLC Has $12.83 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. KBR comprises 4.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KBR worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. 1,743,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,606. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

