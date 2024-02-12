Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 9,833 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE FMC traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.61. 2,239,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,339. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.