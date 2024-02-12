Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires 555,904 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 384.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,904 shares during the period. Motorcar Parts of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 7,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $62,989.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 161,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.30. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

