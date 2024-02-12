Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $749.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $665.00 to $749.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $695.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $659.96.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $723.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.99. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $728.17. The stock has a market cap of $320.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.