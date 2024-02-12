Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $8,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock traded up 0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 16.08. 133,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,558. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is 14.68.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,048,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately 275,426,168.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,536,825 shares of company stock worth $51,450,341.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

