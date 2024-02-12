Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 84,560 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,560 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 1.87% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,442. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $68,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

