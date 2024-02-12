Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

