Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 154,220 Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,220 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after purchasing an additional 144,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 531,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 47.3% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 376,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE HQH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.40. 221,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

