Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. 6,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

