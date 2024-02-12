Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the January 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of CMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. 6,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 395.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMT
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core Molding Technologies
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.