Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,053 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

