Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.20. The stock had a trading volume of 412,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

