Cooper Companies Stock to Split on Tuesday, February 20th (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) shares are going to split on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Cooper Companies stock opened at $376.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $303.74 and a 1-year high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.30.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,820 shares of company stock valued at $29,115,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

