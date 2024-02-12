Contrasting TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and New Age Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.46 New Age Metals N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93% New Age Metals N/A -4.06% -3.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TMC the metals and New Age Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential upside of 222.83%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than New Age Metals.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

