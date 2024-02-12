Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Raises Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Consolidated Edison has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,662,000 after purchasing an additional 98,020 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.