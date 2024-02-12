Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 356,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises approximately 3.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $21,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 49.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 288,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of CMP stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

