Comparing United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. NewtekOne pays out 72.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NewtekOne and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 11.78% 12.24% 2.37% United Security Bancshares 30.02% 17.28% 1.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $86.24 million 3.19 $32.31 million $1.00 11.17 United Security Bancshares $54.81 million 2.31 $19.80 million $1.16 6.37

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NewtekOne and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewtekOne currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.67%. Given NewtekOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

NewtekOne beats United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

