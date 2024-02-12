Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.24. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

