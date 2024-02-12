Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,903 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $409.64 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.52 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average of $367.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. Stephens lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.20.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

