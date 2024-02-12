Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,900 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Align Technology by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.90.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $296.37 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

