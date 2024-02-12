Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CDW by 256.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 87,197 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 820.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 299.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.60.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $245.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $247.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average is $212.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.