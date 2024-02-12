Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $4.01 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $115.78 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.16.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

