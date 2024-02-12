Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $135.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

