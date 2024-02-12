Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,769 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

