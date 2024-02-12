Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 9,121 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $82.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

