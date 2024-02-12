Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 5,509 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after acquiring an additional 339,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

