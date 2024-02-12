Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,796 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 660,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 75.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

