Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 23,264 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,455 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HP were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

