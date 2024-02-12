Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.89.

Shares of CIGI opened at $122.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.01.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,059.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 154,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 182,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile



Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

