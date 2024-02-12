Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
PSF opened at $19.44 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
