Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Benchmark cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.
CDXS stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Codexis has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.01.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
