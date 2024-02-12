Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,102. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cocrystal Pharma from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

