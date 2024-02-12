Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($34.72).

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,195 ($27.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The company has a market cap of £8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,460.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,299.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,239.83. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,907 ($23.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.37).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £4,525.85 ($5,673.62). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 598 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,451 and have sold 28,692 shares valued at $64,496,640. Insiders own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

