Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $73.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.13.

NET opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,161,527.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 889,020 shares of company stock worth $68,637,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after buying an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after buying an additional 156,172 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

