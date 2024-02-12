Citigroup Increases Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $48.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

