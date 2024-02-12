Citigroup Inc. Sells 103,141 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $40,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

