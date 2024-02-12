Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $48,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.31 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

