Citigroup Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $575.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $511.54.

Shares of MCK opened at $501.35 on Thursday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $519.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

