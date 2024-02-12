CIBC Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $61.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from $63.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. Magna International’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 15.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 36.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,111 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

